West Kenya Sugar inches closer to setting up new Sh4bn plant in Bungoma

Cane delivery at the West Kenya Sugar factory in Kakamega. PHOTO | FILE

West Kenya Sugar Company will open its second milling plant estimated to cost Sh4 billion in Bungoma County in a move set to raise competition in the industry.

This is the second attempt the miller is making at setting up a factory after the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) rejected the the first one to establish a plant in Pilipili.

The plant, to be located in Naitiri, with a crushing capacity of 2,500 tonnes of cane daily, is expected to boost the ailing sugar industry grappling with low productivity.

Nema yesterday called on the public to submit views in regard to the proposed plant and its likely effect on the environment.

“West Kenya Ltd is proposing to expand its operations by putting up a 2,500 TCD sugar factory for the purpose of processing sugar cane…,” says a Nema notice.

Agriculture and Fisheries director general Alfred Busolo said the company has a permit for the second plant.

“We had given them the licence in 2012 to establish the plant in Pilipili area, however, this was rejected by Nema during the impact assessment and that is why they moved to Naitiri,” he said.

Mr Busolo said the firm has a weighbridge within the region and that he expects the new factory to significantly cut down the cost of production.

“Transport cost is a huge component when it comes to production.

“The new plant will ensure that the cane that is developed within this region is crushed locally without taking it kilometres away, hence bringing down the cost of production,” he said.

Kenya raised the foreign import target three months ago following a sharp decline of the local stocks that saw the escalation of shelf price.

The country recently received another safeguard extension from the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) to restrict the amount of sugar imported from the trading bloc.

The Comesa allows member states to bring in only 300,000 metric tonnes of sugar annually to protect the country’s ailing sugar factory from competition.

The consumption of sugar in Kenya has been growing in the recent years as population and income growth exerts pressure. Statistics from the Sugar Directorate indicate consumption stood at 889,233 tonnes in 2015 up from 860,084 tonnes the previous year.