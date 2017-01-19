What Kenyans order online while keeping purse strings tight to pay for goods in cash

Magazines

e-Ensures says young shoppers are keen on technological advancements but insist on paying cash after delivery of an item. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

Electronics orders rule the charts of online shopping in Kenya with the phones taking the bulk of these requests, a new survey shows.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Data from leading online malls reveal that after mobile phones, computer hardware, television sets and home appliances pull the crowds in that order.

This week, a survey by a local research firm e-Ensures showed mobile phones emerged the most popular items bought online, taking up 58 per cent of all orders while fashion came a distant second at 18 per cent.

Samsung and Tecno phones were the popular brands with buyers, commanding more than 50 per cent of the phone orders online.

Most of the shoppers, according to the survey, bought a product after seeing an online advertisement while 21 per cent acquired the items on referrals from friends or relatives.

“About 75 per cent of the people in our survey are driven to purchase an item after seeing an online advert, followed closely by referrals from friends and family that account for 21 per cent,” said e-Ensures managing director Nathalie Maikere.

Other popular items on the buyers’ list include fashion items, accessories, and interior decoration materials.

In November and December, Jumia Kenya says, the most selling items were mobile phones followed by computer hardware, television, home appliances and fashion items.

Electronics accounted for 32 per cent of the most popular items sought out on PigiaMe with jobs and vehicles taking 17 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.

“A large population of our customers are young, tech-savvy, dynamic and in the middle-class, as such they have disposable income to spend, crave technological advancement and will keep upgrading their mobile phone, computer, television from time to time to keep up and as they settle down away from their parents,” said communications manager at Jumia Robinson Murage.

Traffic, PigiaMe says, has increased on its site by more than 60 per cent since the first quarter of 2016 due to Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and improved online marketing.

“Overall, we observed a very exciting year of growth in the classifieds market in 2016,” PigiaMe ceo François de Chalendar.

Electronics were also flying off the shelves faster than other items on OLX Kenya platform owing to the small and medium enterprises using the platform to reach a wider market.

Out of the more than one million items posted on OLX last year 330,000 units were electronics that include home appliances and mobile phones.