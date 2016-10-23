What government can learn from brand management

Magazines

Several years ago, we worked on the rebranding of a coffee shop chain that belonged to a shrewd businessman who was more interested in the nuts and bolts of business, rather than the coating or packaging of it.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Most of our ideas didn’t see the light of day, and when a competitor launched a café opposite our client’s flagship store, with an ultra-modern city-slicker appeal, we were crest fallen.

They say that in every work of genius you recognise your own rejected ideas, and recognise our rejected ideas we did as the competitor quickly gained customer preference.

The real lesson, however, was that our client’s chain of stores was a cash cow in the real sense, with low investment and high returns, giving him no reason to be alarmed by the sudden appearance of a competitor.

“Don’t jeopardise your cash cow,” he would say to us repeatedly, and indeed many years later despite the market dynamics, the chain is still bringing an impressive return-on-investment.

We see the same ideas with major brand companies that avoid unnecessary risks around production, pricing and distribution of their cash cow.

Instead where they sense a market opportunity to grow their revenue, they develop line extensions and launch new products to build the additional value.

Even if their major brand is threatened, rather than change the fundamentals of the brand, they will introduce fighter brands to address new competitors so that they don’t rock the boat and diminish returns from their main line.

Our tourism sector is our cash cow because it not only contributes Sh220 billion of revenue, or 10.5 per cent of our GDP, but also because the return-on-investment is highly attractive.

In a 2012 study it was found that the total benefits of tourism in Kenya’s national parks delivered an ROI of 16 to 1 — not bad!

The projected sector growth of 5.1 per cent per annum between 2015 to 2025 is nothing to scoff at, especially with the current absolute job numbers at 543,500.

Not everything is rosy though because we are obviously underperforming with only 28 out of the 59 national parks making any money.

The profitable parks are the life blood of the industry and they support the other parks that are not bringing in an income.

Considering the high return-on-investment in the tourism sector, without a doubt it is wise for the government to spend money to activate revenue generation from the rest of the parks in order to boost the GDP contribution sustainably.