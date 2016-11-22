What pain or numbness in your wrist could mean

Home

Avoid working for long periods in the same or awkward positions. PHOTO | FILE

Pain or numbness whenever you move your wrist? It could be carpal tunnel syndrome.

It happens when pressure on the median nerve makes your hand tingly, numb, weak, or painful. Carpal tunnel syndrome occurs when a combination of health factors and activities puts pressure on the median nerve as it passes through the carpal tunnel in your wrist.

These factors include:

• Conditions or illnesses that can cause arm pain or swelling in the joints and soft tissues in the arm, or to reduced blood flow to the hands. These include obesity, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, diabetes, lupus, and hypothyroidism.

• Repeated hand and wrist movements. They can cause the membranes surrounding the tendons to swell.

• Broken wrist bones, dislocated bones, new bone growth from healing bones, or bone spurs.

• Forceful or repetitive hand movements and arm vibration.

• Working for long periods in the same or awkward positions.

Symptoms

• Numbness or pain in your hand, forearm, or wrist that awakens you at night. (Shaking or moving your fingers may ease this numbness and pain.)

• Occasional tingling, numbness, “pins-and-needles” sensation, or pain. The feeling is similar to your hand “falling asleep.”

• Numbness or pain that gets worse while you are using your hand or wrist. You are most likely to feel it when you grip an object with your hand or bend (flex) your wrist.

• Occasional aching pain in your forearm between the elbow and wrist as well as tiffness in fingers in the morning.

Symptoms most often occur in the thumb, the index finger, the middle finger, and half of the ring finger. Symptoms are usually worse at night and your grip will weaken as the condition progresses.

Eventually you will notice muscle atrophy (wasting away) of the thenar (thumb) muscles and loss of hand function or clumsiness.

Risk factors