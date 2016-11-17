What will you serve? Vintage or blend

Magazines

It’s not too early to start stocking your wine cellar, if you want to impress your visitors during the upcoming Christmas holiday. The holidays are the perfect time to pull out your favourite bottles.

Three sommeliers who have tasted hundreds of wines put together their best for Christmas and what you must drink in your lifetime if you love fine wine.

Brilliant Mathelumusa,

Managing Director/Chief Sommelier

The Secret Vineyards by BSG

If you want to impress...

You can choose the Merlot, the Sauvignon Blanc and the Rose which is 90 per cent Sauvignon Blanc and 10 per cent Cabernet Franc.

2014 Merlot (Red, dry): This Merlot’s nose shows black cherries and a touch of cloves. On the palate, expect a deep and focused core of fruit held by a firm yet silky structure.

This wine could pair with a wide variety of foods including but not limited to chicken, steaks, pork belly as well as light meats and lightly-spiced dark meats and steaks. It also pairs well with Asian cuisines; especially Chinese and Japanese. It is best served at room temperature (16-18 degrees centigrade).

2015 Sauvignon Blanc (White, dry): This Sauvignon Blanc shows fresh fruity aromas on the nose, with kiwi fruit and gooseberry flavours on the palate. Fresh acidity, adds to a lively lingering finish.

It can be enjoyed alone especially on a warm afternoon or evening in a relaxed way. It also a well pair with grilled fish (especially oily fish such as sardines and mackerel).

It also goes well with fried fish, fish and chips and with simply grilled chicken or lamb (without a powerful marinade). Alternatively, it could be paired with Greek and Mexican food and other fresh-tasting dishes with avocados, tomatoes, green onions, olives and sharp cheeses like feta (though it is important to be careful not to neutralise the character with over-lemony dressings).

Garlic prawns and char-grilled squid and also cheeses flavoured with garlic and herbs such as Le Roulé and Boursin would also be a very good match for this wine. It is best served chilled (6-8 degrees centigrade).

2015 Rosé (A blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Franc, off-dry):

With a subtle salmon colour, this Rose shows fresh fruity aromas on the nose, with strawberry, kiwi fruit and gooseberry flavours on the palate. The fresh acidity of the Sauvignon Blanc grape harmonises well with the natural sweetness of this wine.

It can be enjoyed both alone (especially on warm days) and paired with different dishes. It very well pairs with appetisers and canapés and it is very ideal when light meals are served. It also goes well with salads, tuna, light grilled meats, turkey and salmon.