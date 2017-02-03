Where dolphins escort the boats on unruffled sea

Magazines

Snorkelling in Wasini Island (left) and lunch at Wasini Kaole restaurant on Wasini Island. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Our dhow smells of wet rope. It bobs, sways and cuts through the blue waters as we enter Kisite-Mpunguti Marine Park. The sky is a terrifying blue, a blue that seems surreal. Waves slap our dhow.

It would have been a gorgeous day if I wasn’t seasick from all that rocking and bobbing.

The rest— about a dozen people— are fine taking selfies, chatting and sipping bottled water. We are going to look for dolphins. These parts of the coast is the home to bottlenose dolphin and the more elusive humpback dolphin.

There have been reports of whales being spotted during their seasonal migrations. I think if I saw a whale my seasickness would subside.

After an hour of bobbing and rocking, and me staring hard at the horizon to avoid getting sick on someone’s shoes, we finally get to the island where our skipper kills the engine and we bob around. He, together with their crew, stare around as if sure that the dolphins will surface.

Rough ride

And sure enough they do; two wonderful creatures, swimming and playing, their long snouts showing and dipping and their grey backs looking like a place you can tee off from. I have a pendant with a silver dolphin hanging from it and seeing them (again) play around in that blue water sort of makes you appreciate nature in a different way.

We gunned the engine again and followed them closely.

“They love boats, they love to follow boats,” Omar our diver said.

One thing about dolphins is that it’s hard to take a picture of them which is great because nobody needs to stare at a picture of dolphins from their phones at their desks. You need to keep those images in your head, and preserve them there in their raw and natural format.

We did some snorkelling. There are tonnes of providers in Wasini that offer these expedition services if you are keen. You can get on Google.

Kisite Marine Park was established to protect these islands and the wide range of endemic marine animals and breeding migratory birds.

After an hour of snorkelling, we set back for a rough ride (the winds get stronger after midday) and at this point, I had resigned to whatever fate the sea was planning to dish to me.

Seaweed lunch