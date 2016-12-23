Where to play golf if you are travelling over the holidays

Home

The Par-3 14th hole at the Sigona Golf Club. FILE

The holidays are here, and the weather is great for golf. So, if you are travelling locally, pack a golf bag and explore a new golf course.

If you are travelling to Kisumu, explore Nyanza Club’s 9-hole golf course or the Kakamega Golf Course just an hour’s drive from Kisumu and right in the heart of the town.

If you are in Kisii, explore the 9-hole layout at the Kisii Golf Club, remember to give way to picnicking couples and grazing animals. According to Raymond Nyamweya, the Kisii Golf Course is the oldest golf course in Kenya. Call him for a tour.

The scenic Kericho Golf Club offers a truly wonderful 9-hole golf course; challenging but absolutely beautiful. The course is nestled between a tea plantation that makes for great sights.

If you are travelling to Eldoret or Kitale, you have a choice of three golf courses; the 9-hole Nandi Bears Club is simply breathtaking – you get to play golf off some of the most lush fairways in the world – ask for Tom Murunge, he is a great host.

The 9-hole course at Eldoret Club has perhaps the most water hazards in Kenya; the course crosses the Sosian River on several holes.

Carry many golf balls and enjoy the hospitality of the Eldoret membership. Call parliamentary hopeful Caleb Kositany or tech-genius John Barorot for a game – bet with them at your own risk.

The 18-hole layout at the Nakuru Golf Club is a must play course if you are in that part of the country. And a short drive away is the 9-hole Njoro Golf Course, great value for money.

In the Mountain region, golf tourists have a choice of a few great 9-hole layouts; the Nyeri Club tops that list, Nanyuki is next and Nyahururu completes the list.

And whilst none of these golf courses will offer you PGA Tour standards, what they offer is a great round of golf, great hospitality at a very low price.

In fact, may I appeal to all Nairobi golfers to pay the caddies Sh1,000 throughout the country – it is Christmas.

Don’t waste time looking for change! Pay Sh1,000 and move on. And thank you for not whining about slow greens, or terrible rough – your 26 handicap from Karen or Muthaiga tells us that you can hardly find the fairways or greens at your home course anyway. Just play, pay, have lunch and say thank you to the locals.

At the Coast, you really must play the 9-hole golf course in Malindi; you don’t get to see the sea from the course but the effects of the ocean are present throughout.