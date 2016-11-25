Where you can listen to sounds of the wild

Magazines

Kudu Camp near River Galana. PHOTOS | GERALD ANDAE

At camps located near the gates of Tsavo East National Park on the shores of the Galana River, you lie on your bed and listen to voices of the wild by night—the laughing hyenas, howling jackals and grunting hippos.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The camps are more like private cabins, small and quite comfortable, minus the many luxuries of the city life.

Walk at night

Nothing would be fulfilling like spending a holiday in the wild in lodges near Galana river where you can watch the big five and other animals like mongoose and warthog splashing in the river.

There are other treats like having dinner under the stars in the wilderness.

Tourists can also enjoy camping at the Kudu Camp or Crocodile Camp just at close proximity. To reach the camps located in Tsavo East National Park, visitors have to pass through the park, getting an opportunity to see the wild animals from close proximity.

Crocodile Camp has 22 tents and 14 bungalows perfect for families. A family house has two bedrooms, a sitting room and an office connected to Wi-Fi, with a perfect view of the elephants, hippos, crocodiles and many other animals populating the waterside.

According to Kenya Wildlife Service, Tsavo East National Park is home to most of the larger mammals, vast herds of dust–red elephant, Rhino, buffalo, lion, leopard, pods of hippo, crocodile, waterbucks, lesser Kudu, gerenuk antelope and the prolific bird life features 500 recorded species.