Which sleep posture is the healthiest?

Good posture is training your body how to stand, sit, and lie in positions where the least strain is placed on the supporting muscles and ligaments during movement or when bearing weight.

Your sleeping pose can have a major impact on your sleep as well as your overall health. Poor sleeping posture can lead to back and neck pain, fatigue, sleep apnea, muscle cramping, impaired circulation, headaches, heartburns, tummy troubles and even premature wrinkles. There are three main sleeping positions with different variations: on the side, on the back and on the stomach.

Sleeping on the side: This position is highly recommended to rest more comfortably and decrease the likelihood of interrupted sleep.

While there are many variations of sleeping on your side, the most comfortable position involves bending your knees slightly upward towards the chest area.

Your upper body and legs are relatively straight in this position which also helps decrease acid reflux and since your spine is elongated it wards off back and neck pain.

Consider placing a pillow between your legs to relieve pressure on your hips and lower back especially if you are suffering from back and hip pains.

Foetal positions: Up to 41 per cent of adults choose this position.

A loose foetal position is where you lie on your side and your upper body is hunched and knees are bent. This position is great for pregnant women especially when they lie on the left.

This is because it improves circulation in their body and in the foetus and also prevents the uterus from pressing against the liver.

It is good for snorers, but note that sleeping in this position that is curled up too tightly can restrict breathing in your diaphragm and can leave you feeling sore in the morning, particularly if you have arthritis in the joints and back.

Prevent these by straightening out your body as much as you can instead of tucking your chin into your chest and pulling your knees up high.

Sleeping on your back: This pose may induce lower back pain and even episodes of apnea (ceasing breathing) which interfere with normal sleep and restfulness. However, if you prefer to sleep on your back try placing a soft pillow or rolled up towel under your knees to activate the natural curve of the spine. Note that this position can make snoring more severe.

On your stomach: Seven per cent of adults pick this posture but it can lead to back and neck pain since it is hard to keep your spine in a neutral position. This then causes strain on the lower back and neck as it is forced to be on one side.

In this pose a lot of pressure is put on the muscles and joints possibly leading to numbness, tingling sensation, aches and irritated nerves. If you cannot sleep in any other way, reduce the strain on your back by placing a pillow under your pelvis and lower abdomen.