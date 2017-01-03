White House to test Donald Trump's leadership chops

Politics and policy

US President elect Donald Trump. PHOTO | AFP

After so much winning, Donald Trump and his team are walking into the White House with a swagger. But the realities of life at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue are about to bite.

Forget the thrilling roar of Air Force One, or the world-destroying power of the nuclear codes. Seen from inside the White House gates, the presidency is more like a beat-up megaphone than a font of boundless power.

If a president is lucky, only a third of Americans will hate him. World events and vested interests will yank him hither and thither and politics will bind every move.

Congress can look more like a playground full of toddlers screaming and biting their way to the top of the slide, than allies fighting in common cause.

Trump enters the Oval Office with a 48 per cent disapproval rating and a world that looks more complex and dangerous than it has in decades.

He leads a Republican Party riven by ideological disputes.

All that would be daunting enough. But, as one former White House official recalled, the hardest thing for a new president can be closer to home — deciding how to decide.

'Decision points'

Every day the commander-in-chief and roughly 470 White House staff make countless choices that shape the administration.

Even the most mundane can have lasting consequences: will a legislator be irked without an invite to a bill signing? Will "POTUS" go home after visiting Egypt or stop off in Israel on the way?

Facing monumental decisions, Dwight Eisenhower — the last non-politician to take the Oval Office — liked to see a ferocious battle of ideas played out in front of him before coming down either way.

Ronald Reagan disliked witnessing rows, instead delegating decisions and leaving aides to scramble for access and influence one-by-one.

"It's hard to tell what to expect from Trump because he's had so little policy experience and he's obviously got a mercurial personality," said Fred Greenstein, professor emeritus at Princeton University and author of "The Presidential Difference: Leadership Style from FDR to Barack Obama."

During the transition, Trump has often made decisions on impulse, catching even his most senior advisers off guard.