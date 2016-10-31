Why a will should let everyone rest in peace

Home

Business leaders should refrain from imposing their wishes when crafting wills. PHOTO | FILE

Someone from the crowd said to Him, “Teacher, tell my brother to divide the family inheritance with me.” But He said to him, “Man, who appointed Me a judge or an arbitrator over [the two of] you?”

Then He said to them, “Watch out and guard yourselves against every form of greed; for not even when one has an overflowing abundance does his life consist of nor is it derived from his possessions.” - Luke 12:13-15 AMP.

Paul Getty was born into an oil fortune; combining this state of affairs with hard work led him to making his first million dollars at the age of 24. He invested shrewdly during the great depression as others fled the stock market and in 1949, he paid $10 million for a 60-year concession on land located between the borders of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

This parcel turned out to be an oilfield and began to produce 16 million barrels of oil annually, which propelled Getty into becoming the richest private citizen in the world, worth an estimated $2-4 billion at the time of his death.

Getty accelerated wealth accumulation by combining huge cash inflows with his immense frugality.

He was the one who installed a payphone at his house and, in an act that cemented his miserly reputation, personally negotiated the ransom of his own grandchild.

Getty was unfazed by the kidnappers’ mail containing the child’s hair and ear and unshaken by their promise to periodically deliver more pieces of the boy until they received their payoff.

When they finally reduced the ransom from $17 million to $3 million, Getty agreed to pay $2.2 million (the maximum allowed as tax deductible) and lent the boy’s father the balance of $800,000 at four per cent interest.

The young captive Paul Getty III was left traumatised by the incident and thereafter become a drug addict; he died 30 years after a drug and alcohol induced stroke. It would be accurate to describe Paul Getty as a person who truly valued his wealth.

Sadly, his life remains a testimony that all the wealth in the word cannot buy one happiness; that at the end of the day, everything that leaders of family business work so hard to acquire will and must eventually pass on to others.

It is the primary responsibility of leaders of family businesses to leave clear instructions on how their estates are to be disposed of upon their demise.

No forward thinking leader of family business should leave their successors in limbo regarding their principal’s wishes (known and unknown), property and chattels.

However, much as last wills and testaments must conform to legal norms, they should also factor in moral considerations; they should impose negative duties, should not contain in-built conflicts and that they should incorporate roles for mediators and arbitrators.

The foremost purpose of a will should be to protect those who are left most vulnerable from the testator’s demise.