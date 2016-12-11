Why brands turn to product videos in search for clients

Magazines

Unilever is one of the manufacturers using product demos to woo consumers to Royco Mchuzi Mix. PHOTO | FILE

As more consumers turn to social media for purchase decisions, brands such as food additive company, Royco Mchuzi Mix, owned by Unilever, have seized the opportunity to try and influence buying choices with product demonstrations videos, a strategy that has been found to increase the likelihood of purchase by 64 per cent.

“Consumers who view product demonstration videos on social media, stay two minutes longer on average and are 64 per cent more likely to make a purchase than other site viewers,” according to a survey conducted by global analytics company ComScore.

For the Royco brand, the move is proving to be a more effective way of engaging with its consumers.

“The use of product demonstration videos has been proven to increase customers trust in a brand because it presents an opportunity for us to engage with our consumers, providing answers to their questions, show them how we make the product and how they can use it,” said Agnes Kitolo, the Unilever marketing director.

In doing so, Royco is engaging with the 45 per cent of consumers that make buying decisions based on reading reviews, comments and feedback on social media, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers research.

“From our 2016 Total Retail survey, we found that 45 cent per cent of the respondents’ purchase decisions were based on reading reviews, comments and feedback. In emerging markets, this share is 56 per cent, while it is 36 per cent in established markets,” according to the research.

“Seventy eight per cent said that they were influenced in some way by social media, up from 68 per cent in our previous study.

Forty-three per cent said that an interaction with a favourite brand on social media resulted in more respect for the brand,” reported the research.

Target audience

In this, product demonstration videos give brands an online presence and at the same time promote them by reaching their intended target audience with clear communication of the end result.

In addition to this, it increases customer loyalty because consumers feel satisfied by the information provided by the brand.

“Persuasive and engaging videos will convince existing customers to trust your product and brand voice, which will, in turn, give them incentive to spread the word to their friends and family,” according to Viosk, an online promotional video making company in an article titled How Product videos can Increase Conversions.

“The most attractive thing about the strategy is the visualisation of the product; it is usually clear and easy to understand thus viewers are likely to comment and share the video with their social networks, leading to increased popularity and conversions.”

In the case of Royco, it has been able to reach approximately one million of its intended target market per month since embracing the strategy.