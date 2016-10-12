Why companies are better off hiring women bosses

Home

Women allow work groups to make decisions as a team and thus reduce corporate risks while male managers are much more likely to overrule a group’s decision. FOTOSEARCH

In honour of the just passed Day of the Girl, Business Talk hereby provides its annual assessment of gender issues in management and leadership with advances in social sciences research.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

As access to equal education, anti-discrimination laws and customs, and gender-based awareness improves throughout East Africa, research sees steady improvement in the equitable situation of women in our society.

In fact researcher Gary Powell found that in nearly every country across the globe, women continue to make gains by reaching more managerial ranks.

However, the business community lags behind civil society and government employment. Sadly males still enjoy greater favour for employment and make up over 75 per cent of corporate board positions.

Debate over the benefits or hindrances of female workplace empowerment permeate social science literature over the past 50 years.

Recent research uncovered growing acceptance from employees about the desirability of female bosses. Employees used to not desire female managers. But now in many countries, populations prefer a woman as their leader instead of a man.

However, Kenyan women often stand as the biggest hindrance to female empowerment in workplaces as shown in recent focus groups that they do not desire to work for a lady manager at a higher rate than men prefer to work for a female supervisor.

Nonetheless, the shift towards more acceptance of women in leadership often stems from opinions that females will treat their employees with greater care and concern.

Women do statistically make decisions more often based on people, feelings, and special circumstances, which often favour their employees, as opposed to male bosses who are more likely to decide based on logical consistencies instead.

However, female managerial behavioural differences evaporate the higher a woman rises up into executive ranks at a firm. Harvard University research showed that women in executive positions behave precisely similar to their male counterparts.

Researchers hypothesise that since men created the business frameworks to judge success, women who espoused those more masculine managerial traits rose to the top since leaders tend to promote those similar in behaviour to themselves.

Also, research supposes that women with more aggressive tendencies chase client deals and promotions like men and therefore reap disproportionately higher rewards than more careful and more risk averse female employees.

A plethora of research studies including by this author conducted in Zambia, Tanzania, and Uganda and released in 2016 show that female employees hold greater commitment to their organisations and quit their employment less often than men.

These behaviours both help boost profits in firms and reduce turnover costs. Additional Harvard University research also shows the benefits of hiring women in countries that usually frown on female employment.