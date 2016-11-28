Why enterprises can’t afford to embrace corruption

Home

Businesses that engage in unethical practices damage their reputation beyond repair.

God replied to Solomon, “Because this was in your heart and you did not ask for riches, possessions or honour and personal glory, or the life of those who hate you, nor have you even asked for long life, but you have asked for wisdom and knowledge for yourself so that you may rule and administer justice to My people over whom I have made you king, wisdom and knowledge have been granted you. I will also give you riches, possessions, and honour, such as none of the kings who were before you has possessed nor will those who will come after you.”

2 Chronicles 1:11-12 AMP

On November 24 an advertisement was published in the classified section of a daily newspaper. It read “Join corruption cartels and win government supply tenders without sweat” and gave a phone number through which interested parties could get in touch.

That corruption cartels exist is not in doubt going by the statements from various leaders at all levels.

Evidence that these cartels succeed in tendering process is clear from the regular headlines detailing the various scandals in progress within the public and private sectors.

That this advertisement will find interested respondents among East African youth is supported by research — www.ntv.co.ug published findings from a report that established that 58 per cent of young people in East Africa — who comprise 80 per cent of the population — believe that it does not matter how one makes money so long as they do not end up in jail.

These respondents to the survey carried out by the Aga Khan Development Network invariably include upcoming generations within family businesses upon whom the future of the ventures depends.

That a majority of them imagine that any means by which wealth is created is justified by the ends should be a cause for worry for parents.

There is no community, within or outside Kenya, for which corruption, theft or plunder of public resources are acceptable cultural practices.

Even those that accept some aspects of theft or plunder during conflict, for example, when conducting cattle raids qualify their views by emphasising that those to whom the acts were committed were “outsiders” i.e. that they do not belong to their communities.

Family businesses cannot be established upon foundations of corrupt practices, acts that go against cultural norms or unreasonable decisions that cannot be implemented.

The only way leaders can avoid these traps is by seeking after, gaining and accumulating wisdom for use in decision making.

Of all the assets leaders of family business should have, wisdom should rank at the very top. Wisdom is much more than intelligence, intellectual ability or access to copious amounts of information.

Wisdom is the ability to bring together all that one knows to bear in making decisions that are ethical, that is, clearly distinguish right from wrong, appropriate in the short, medium, long term and practical (can be implemented with available resources).

It should, however, be noted that much as it is granted by God, wisdom is a skill that is developed over time to turn knowledge into practical outcomes. Wisdom is developed through hard work.