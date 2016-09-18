Why free product or service campaign often leads to purchases

Magazines

Shoppers at a Tuskys Supermarket in Eldoret town. People who get a product for free talked about it 20 per cent more, thus recommending it to others. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Satellite television company, Zuku, announced earlier this month that it will offer 90 days free television subscription to new customers who buy its services, a marketing ploy that could see it increase customers’ purchasing intention by up to 90 per cent.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

“The Zuku television satellite will be offering three months free subscription to new customers. This offer will have no shelf life and begins in September moving forward,” said Jay Chudasama, the firm’s managing director while speaking at its headquarters at Gateway Business Park on Mombasa Road, Nairobi.

This lucrative giveaway could spark interest in consumers and increase sales.

According to an article by Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Ireland, a website that analyses retail marketing, the likelihood to purchase after receiving a free product or service can range from 20 per cent to 90 per cent.

Indeed, “offering free products or services to consumers gives them an opportunity to get a feel of the product, which in turn they will base their decision on when it comes to making a purchase,” said Bruce Gumo, a marketing analyst at Biztrace, a marketing solutions agency.

“For the brand, it is also a chance to get feedback from consumers. In such; it serves as a marketing intelligence gathering tool.”

Perhaps one of the very first examples of a brand that found success by offering free products is the American confectionary company Wrigley.

The founder, William Wrigley Jr, started by selling soap and in order to entice customers to buy from him, he offered them free baking powder with each purchase.

The customers returned, but not for the soap, for the baking powder instead. This led him to switch to selling baking powder, this time offering two free packages of chewing gum with each can of baking powder bought.

And again, the chewing gum became more popular with the consumers than the baking powder, and thus began the success of the Wrigley Company, which is the world’s most popular chewing gum with a global market share of 33.7 per cent.

In Zuku’s case, however, it is not just looking to acquire new customers, but also retain its existing ones by offering them free 30 days television viewing on their current bouquet based on referrals they give for any new customers.

This offer sees the company leveraging on word of mouth referrals, another marketing strategy that has been shown to be effective in promotional giveaways.

According to a research paper titled; What Drives Immediate and Ongoing Word of Mouth published in the Journal of Marketing, people who got a product for free talked about it 20 per cent more, thus recommending the product to others.

“Giving consumers a full product for free is associated with a 20 per cent increase in word of mouth. This suggests that promotional giveaways may help boost word of mouth and that certain types of giveaways seem significantly more effective than others,” the research said.