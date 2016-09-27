Why image and expectations are critical in presidential debates

Magazines

US presidential candidate Donald Trump. PHOTO/FILE

The first televised US presidential debate was held in 1960 between vice president Richard Nixon and senator John F. Kennedy.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Despite the shortcomings of the black and white broadcast, Kennedy came across as presidential, handsome, knowledgeable and decisive on the tungsten tube television and irregardless of Nixon’s defined debating ability, the screen never treated him well as he always came across as nervous and cagey.

The debate formats varied from what they are today in that they allowed for long stretches of time for each candidate to make his opening statements and respond in accordance to the traditional intellectual live debate formats, unlike today when shorter durations of time are allowed in order to match TV viewing preferences.

Then and now, it takes a tremendous amount of preparation to portray a suitable presidential image in contrast with the opponents in the highly competitive event that has become one of the most watched pieces of TV content in the US. It therefore forms a critical element in the contest for the presidency.

In a previous article I wrote about three factors to consider when advancing in your career and in business. They are competence, relationships and image, of which image takes up the largest proportion and this is so in elective politics as well.

So far, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton has spent $159.7 million on her presidential campaign ads compared to businessman Donald Trump who has spent only $18.7 million.

Trump has spent less than Hillary because of his ability to dominate the news cycle, which amounts to free publicity.

This stems from his extensive experience in producing highly rated TV content and those skills have been valuable to his campaign throughout the election season.

In the US the total advertising spend is boosted during election seasons due to all the ads put out by politicians vying for office, but in Kenya we tend to see stagnation of advertising despite the portion that the local political campaigns add to the pool.

This is because regular advertisers reduce their ad spend during the period in what has become a cautions approach to business due to an atmosphere of uncertainty.

We all look forward to the day when business is not be affected in the campaign season and that we can proceed with our activities with the confidence that peace will prevail.

When the Kenyan media houses came together in the last elections to hold the first presidential debate, the ratings shot through the roof and it gave every presidential candidate an equal platform, even those who had insignificant points in the opinion polls.

The debate was meant to last two hours but over run by an hour as the moderators tried to get in all the questions and responses from the eight candidates.

To manage the process better it would have helped to introduce a cut off mechanism to reduce the number debaters, such as using their ratings in the opinion polls, thereby improving the quality of the show.