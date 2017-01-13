Why is that golf tourism boom still elusive?

Home

Aerial view of Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi. We have nearly 10 golf-tourism-ready courses in Kenya. PHOTO | FILE

For many years now, Kenya has seemed poised on the verge of a golf tourism boom; indeed in 2009, the country was voted the best “Undiscovered Golf Destination of the Year” by the International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO). And in 2011, Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala launched the Kenya Golf Guide at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London.

But where is the boom? When will Kenya move from an “undiscovered” to “thriving” golf tourism destination? What is the problem? Kenya enjoys great weather all year round , several golf courses are suitable for top class championship golf, green fees are affordable, generally in the $50 region and tee times are available especially over the weekdays.

Our Kenyan caddies are great, they speak English and are good value for money at $10 or less fee per round.

According to Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala, Golf Tourism represents a great opportunity for the entire tourism value chain. “Golf tourists are generally high spenders, ordinarily flying long distances to play several rounds of golf in a single trip,” he said. “Golf tourism allows Kenya to play in a different, more lucrative tourism segment, giving our market the diversification we need to grow.”

But what else should be done to attract the prized golf tourists from the Americas, Europe and Asia?

Great weather

“We have nearly 10 golf-tourism-ready golf courses in Kenya; from Vipingo Ridge and Nyali at the coast, to Muthaiga, Karen, Sigona and Limuru in Nairobi. And just an hour’s drive from Nairobi, we find the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort on the slopes of the Ebuuru Ridges. So it is not the courses, we have some of the best,” he added.

“And our weather is great, our people friendly, the green fees reasonably priced and tee times generally available, so again, that is not the problem.”

Is Kenya perhaps too far from the golf tourist source markets? “Consider this, we have international flights into Kenya and Mombasa throughout the year, with several direct flights from the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands and Switzerland,” Balala said “So in terms of access, we are covered. What is required is a strong strategy to market Kenya more as a golf tourism destination alongside the likes of South Africa and Portugal.”