Why it is prudent to keep public benefit organisations in check

Members of a Nakuru women’s group. Regulation of public benefit organisations is important as they are susceptible to abuse. PHOTO | SULEIMAN MBATIAH

A number of NGOs have recently had their boards suspended for mismanagement while others are under investigation in what seems to be a move to reign in errant organisations.

This move is in the right direction as the regulator strives to ensure that NGOs comply with existing laws.

Almost 1,000 NGOs risked de-registration last year for misappropriation of donor funds and money laundering, among other vices.

In this article I want to highlight how NGOs and related organisations should be governed and managed. The governance needs for NGOs are slightly different from other organisations as their structure makes it easier for bad governance to take place.

It is easy for a person to form an NGO with ulterior motives. All one needs to do is convince donors to fund his “cause” and later misappropriate the money. Cases of NGO founders squandering donor funds are common in Kenya.

It is also easy for corrupt persons to set up NGOs with the aim of money laundering by making “donations” of illegally earned money into their NGOs so as to avoid public scrutiny.

Regulation of public benefit organisations (PBOs) is important as they are susceptible to abuse. Governance of such organisations differs slightly from other corporations. The Public Benefits Organisation Act 2013 is the law that governs all PBOs.

Society needs PBOs and the law sets out the government’s commitment to their cause.

Indeed, the law highlights places of possible synergy between the government and PBOs. The government commits to provide an enabling environment for PBOs to function and State agencies are obligated to work with them.

For example, PBOs in the environment sector require the co-operation of the National Environment Management Authority and other related agencies.

Easy to register

Public interest is also taken into account as people can seek information on any PBO. It is easy to register a PBO as the government has committed to this.

The freedom of association is the right that guarantees citizens the freedom to form businesses (with applicable provisos).

The government’s position is that deserving PBOs should be registered. A PBO is any non-profit making organisation that is not a religious organisation, trade union, co-operative society or micro finance institution.