Why most successful business leaders are also avid readers

Benefits of reading do not end after obtaining a college certificate.

The maxim that if you want to hide anything from an African, put it in a book was more evident last week during the Nairobi International Book fair.

Though called ‘international’ there was nothing really international except few firms from India and Middle East looking for printing business. Almost the rest were Kenyan publishers showcasing their school books, mainly.

The book fair that was opened on Thursday, September 22 by Education secretary Fred Matiang’i was well attended but as usual the majority were schoolchildren and teachers.

Few adults trickled in at the weekend with their children and their eyes intentionally trained on what they could buy for their children and not themselves — another strong signal of plummeting reading interests outside the classroom.

Perhaps, unknown to many, benefits of reading does not diminish after getting a college certificate. In fact, there is a lot of scientific data to prove that there is a direct relationship between reading and business success…and not just reading business related books.

Studies show reading fiction increases emotional intelligence which enhances the capacity of making better decisions. Business is about human relations and constantly making decisions. Thus emotional intelligence is a priceless asset.

This partially explains why most accomplished business leaders are also avid readers.

It is alleged that Warren Buffett, one of the most accomplished investors was once asked about the key to success. It is said, he pointed at a stack of nearby books and said, “Read 500 pages like this every day. That’s how knowledge works. It builds up, like compound interest. All of you can do it, but I guarantee not many of you will do it.”

Well, whereas it is not possible to read 500 pages daily, he made an important point, that if you want to succeed, make reading a part of your daily lifestyle.

You will hardly find a great leader without an active library and reading culture. It is said that Bill Gates reads about 50 books per year while Oprah Winfrey selects one of her favourite books every month for her Book Club members to read and discuss.

It is easy to be misled by the notional or rather classic examples of very successful people who dropped out of school or never completed formal education. Although their success is in spite of, and not because of foregoing formal education, they don’t actually stop reading and learning. They quit formal school but not reading.

Apart from increasing your emotional intelligence which boosts your ability relate well with other people and to make better decisions, books also helps you to improve yourself in chosen areas.

As a business person you can benefit immensely by reading books that are related to what you do as well as biographies of successful people in your field.

Reading also has numerous health benefits. For instance, reading the right books has been shown to increase optimism, self-esteem, confidence, happiness and overall life satisfaction. It also prevents or reduces stress, depression, and dementia.