Why peace eludes the dead in Western Kenya public mortuaries

Busia County Referral Hospital Mortuary. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI

As we enter the dark and lifeless preservation rooms, we notice bodies are abandoned and spread on the floor. It is as if there is no one to protect the dignity of the dead.

Public mortuaries in Kakamega, Busia, Kisumu, Vihiga and Kisii county hospitals are in a pathetic state, our investigations reveal. In many cases, the bodies are pushed into the morgues manually due to a lack of trolleys and there are no protective equipment for handling the dead.

A strong stench hit us as we approached the facilities due to the breakdown of coolers meant to preserve the bodies.

The public mortuaries have been a solace for many Kenyans who cannot afford the costly private morgues.

Public mortuaries charge Sh300 a day while private facilities vary depending on the county, with the least amount being Sh3,000 per day.

Most counties are working towards renovating the mortuaries to cater for the high numbers of bodies. In all the mortuaries bone saws and embalming fluids litter the tables.

“Maintaining the dignity of the dead in this country is a problem; if my son woke up today and found himself in that room, he will refuse to die,” says Ms Rebecca Wafula who had gone to collect the remains of her son at Kakamega mortuary.

Cooling chambers

She adds that rodents feed on the bodies apart from the poor state of the mortuary.

Most public hospitals are characterised by tables and tools in post-mortem rooms undergoing corrosion with old-fashioned hammers, hacksaws, broken cabinets and cooling chambers in state of disrepair.

At Kakamega Referral Hospital, we found 10 bodies piled at the left corner of a room.

“It rained the previous night and you can see the floor is still wet, we place the bodies on the floor because the cooling chambers are faulty,” says Geoffrey Baraza, who is in charge of the hospital.

“The only way to keep them dry is by piling them in a safe corner whenever it rains,” he adds.

Mr Baraza says part of the mortuary is open and the mesh torn, giving way to stray birds to feed on bodies.