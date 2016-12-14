Why people living with HIV are at higher risk of heart diseases

Home

As the world marked the World Aids Day on December 1, cardiovascular diseases particularly stroke and coronary heart disease, which are emerging area of concern for HIV patients, was among the topics healthcare providers discussed.

The theme for this year was “Hands Up for #HIV Prevention”. According to the Aids by the Numbers 2016 report from UNAIDS, 1.1 million people worldwide died of Aids-related illnesses in 2015. By the end of the same year, an estimated 36.7 million people around the world were living with HIV.

Since 1996, when antiretroviral therapy (ART) became available, people with HIV have been living longer and healthier lives.

However, as individuals with HIV age, they are more likely to be diagnosed with chronic illnesses. A growing body of evidence suggests cardiovascular disease in particular is a common occurrence in people over 40 living with HIV.

Studies have shown that people living with HIV are 50 to 100 per cent more likely to develop cardiovascular disease — including heart attack and stroke — than individuals without HIV.

As people living with HIV survive longer, thanks to the massive rollout of ART programmes, the HIV population grows older and are developing cardiovascular diseases as new causes of death and disability amongst HIV positive people.

A number of factors combine to put people with HIV at increased risk for cardiovascular disease including HIV infection itself.

The virus causes chronic inflammation, which leads to plaque build-up and eventual blockage in the arteries that can cause cardiovascular disease. Additionally, some ART medications used to treat HIV can raise the risk for heart disease by causing insulin resistance which may lead to diabetes.

Researchers have also revealed that some kinds of HIV drugs such as protease inhibitors are associated with development of high levels of fat in the blood including cholesterol and triglycerides. Both of these may lead to blockage of blood vessel in the various parts of the body.

If left untreated, this heightens the risk of heart, gall bladder, and pancreatitis diseases. Also the rates of some conventional risk factors for cardiovascular disease, such as smoking, are also higher among HIV positive people.

Cardiovascular disease and HIV also share common behaviour al risk factors which make people who develop HIV to also be more likely to develop heart disease.

Untreated HIV with its high viral loads has been linked to heart diseases and experts now recommend starting treatment earlier to avoid cardiovascular damage that is caused by active viral reproduction.

Not only does HIV related inflammation damage the immune and other organ systems, it also accelerates the ageing of blood vessels. The use of ART greatly decreases HIV related inflammation.

Indeed, studies have found that people who stop taking ART have a greatly increased risk for heart attacks and stroke.