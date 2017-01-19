Why plants and gardens are moving indoors

Magazines

A plant lover, Amos Ndungu, with hydroponic grass (right). PHOTO | SULEIMAN MBATIAH

A study that has compiled gardening trends over the last 10 years predicts that people will be looking to grow flowers and edible plants both indoors and outdoors as they push for health and wellness in their daily lives this year.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Clean and healthy living is set to inspire the type of plant people grow in their gardens, terraces and even indoors according to “Grow 365”, a report by Garden Media Report. The need for clean eating, water, air, medicine and environments will inspire how people will garden and buy plants and products.

Increasingly, the study says there will be a growth in the number of those who garden and this is set to inspire the “millenials” into horticulture related careers.

Due to harsh environmental and weather conditions people will continue to embrace innovations that help to control the conditions under which plants are grown and innovations like hydroponic have made gardening easier, affordable and convenient.

Under light

As the innovative look for ways to grow their own food out of necessity for clean eating, many and especially those residing in the city will grow plants indoors.

The demand for organic foods will push this trend in 2017 as every available space around the house and garden is utilised.

“Indoor gardening growing under lights in soil, hydroponically or aquaponically is becoming mainstream and destigmatised. From growing arugula to bok choy, clean fresh food will be available to plant, pick and plate every season,” the report said.

“From herbal tea gardens on the window sill and healing herbs under lights to vitamin-packed microgreens on the kitchen counter, medicinal gardens are blooming indoors.”

Growing plants indoors will see people embrace stylish systems and pots to keep the space looking attractive.

Plant pots can be customised according to colour preference to resonate with the indoor space. Stylish and affordable hydroponic gardening systems are also on sale.

Young crop

Latest innovations and smart technology will attract a young crop as these options offer endless possibilities in gardening. There will be more drives towards planting of trees in the garden to promote “soundscaping”.

Growing trees in a compound is said to change every day sounds from adding “bird songs to buffering sirens”.