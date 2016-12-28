Why proposed Konza airport has the signs of a white elephant project

Magazines

The proposed Konza technopolis has gone through moments of pessimism and optimism alike. Just the other day, it bore every hallmark of a white elephant.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Now it is going through a season of guarded optimism. Ground has already been broken for the city’s first building.

The Korean government has committed Sh10 billion for a university, and most recently, the Transport ministry is reviewing an airport plan for the technopolis.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has given its nod to an airport near Konza as outlined in a Makueni County plan. But there is need to approach this plan with caution if we’re to avoid being carried away by a dream.

At the outset, the airport will need to fit in well with the existing development plans for the Nairobi metropolitan and the country’s aviation sector.

The KCAA has said that the planned flight paths of aircraft going to the envisioned Konza facility will not conflict with those of either the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) or Wilson Airport.

However, the KCAA has noted that there is need for careful planning to ensure that the Konza Airport does not “kill” the business of existing facilities.

While the Konza airport will focus on passenger traffic headed to the planned city, it will be largely cargo driven.

Given the existing trends in air cargo in Kenya, it is important to ensure that the airport does not become another underutilised facility.

The JKIA in 2015 moved 243,284.4 tonnes of cargo while the Moi International Airport moved 4,641.6 tonnes of cargo. Kenya’s other airports moved a total of 15,111.5 tonnes of cargo.

Given that Eldoret International Airport alone has a cargo capacity of 62,000 tonnes, these numbers are indicative of underutilisation.

Therefore even with projections that a growing economy will demand greater cargo capacity, the proposal that the planned Konza airport should be able to handle one million tonnes of cargo annually needs to interrogated closely.

Another issue of concern is the location of the airport.

It is proposed that the government acquire 12,000 hectares of land from the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) and the Astra Ranch which both sit on the Kapiti Plains.