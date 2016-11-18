Why psychology matters when pitching for business

Magazines

Any time an individual appears before a group of people, whether it's for a job interview, seeking business opportunities or to present a proposal to a bank loan officer, there is always a psychological angle.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

This is usually unseen and often unspoken, but one that can often influence the decisions made.

Just as athletes warm up before going to a race, there are psychological warm ups that could be helpful before taking the plunge into a situation like that of the Lions’ Den - a reality show where where aspiring entrepreneurs get to pitch their business ideas to a panel of successful Kenyan moguls.

Nairobi-based psychologist Mbutu Kariuki breaks it down.

----------------------

How should one prepare psychologically for a business pitch to potential investors?

Appearing before the "lions" can be intimidating to the upcoming entrepreneur. However, a number of events/activities before the presentation can help in lessening anxiety.

First, watching similar previous shows and interviews of success entrepreneurs could help give a clear understanding of the anatomy of such presentations, expose one to business language and act as a pointer to the common mistakes that lead to the rejection of proposals.

Secondly, do a timed presentation of your idea to colleagues, family, friends or mentors and incorporate their feedback. This is a good way to practice presenting sensible, short and precise answers.

It also helps build confidence and clarity of ideas. Always have your figures and projections right and at your fingertips.

Thirdly, work on your emotions. Learn to take feedback (questions or criticism) seriously and positively.

For example, if you find yourself shouting at someone, getting irritated, thinking “that’s a stupid question”, it could be an unconscious cover-up for your weak ideas. Ask for help.

Fourthly, practice doing presentations when alone. Is the business idea sensible to you? Do you have difficulties answering your own questions?

Speak to an imaginary crowd when alone at home or in the office (believe me, this is not a sign of a splitting mind!).