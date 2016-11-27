Why single member company grants the owner better control

Home

A single member company is easy to form and administer. PHOTO | FILE

The new Companies Act allows for single-member companies which is now the global trend, for example, in the UK. Some of the advantages of a single-member company include:

1. Control over the company

Such a company grants the owner better control over the company and its affairs as compared to the former type of firm where there had to be two or more members.

2 Ease of formation

It is easy to form as you are the one who decides on the name and objects, among other things.

3. Ease of administration

A single member company is easy to administer. For example, there is no need for quorum for meetings in a single member company.

Communication is a problem with the larger companies, for example public listed firms which have to inform shareholders of upcoming AGMs and other meetings.

4. It is the best model for solo-preneurs

A solo-preneur is one who takes risk alone. A solo-preneur innovates products or services and most of the times do not wish to share their innovation with a third party. Solo-preneurs also seek to incorporate companies to run with and protect their innovations.

You may win or lose therefore a company is best due to its limited liability nature and ability to own assets.

A company will cover a solo-preneur from personal risk and also enable him to own the asset/patent in the company name without having to share with third parties.

Nobody would be willing to invest in a venture if the entrepreneur has not achieved a certain growth level.

In other words, not many investors are willing to inject money in a new start-up but will prefer to invest in it after it has achieved some level of growth.