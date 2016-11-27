Home
Why single member company grants the owner better control
Posted Sunday, November 27 2016 at 14:50
The new Companies Act allows for single-member companies which is now the global trend, for example, in the UK. Some of the advantages of a single-member company include:
1. Control over the company
Such a company grants the owner better control over the company and its affairs as compared to the former type of firm where there had to be two or more members.
2 Ease of formation
It is easy to form as you are the one who decides on the name and objects, among other things.
3. Ease of administration
A single member company is easy to administer. For example, there is no need for quorum for meetings in a single member company.
Communication is a problem with the larger companies, for example public listed firms which have to inform shareholders of upcoming AGMs and other meetings.
4. It is the best model for solo-preneurs
A solo-preneur is one who takes risk alone. A solo-preneur innovates products or services and most of the times do not wish to share their innovation with a third party. Solo-preneurs also seek to incorporate companies to run with and protect their innovations.
You may win or lose therefore a company is best due to its limited liability nature and ability to own assets.
A company will cover a solo-preneur from personal risk and also enable him to own the asset/patent in the company name without having to share with third parties.
Nobody would be willing to invest in a venture if the entrepreneur has not achieved a certain growth level.
In other words, not many investors are willing to inject money in a new start-up but will prefer to invest in it after it has achieved some level of growth.
This new form of company allows solo-preneurs to form their company, own their idea and nurture it to growth level. Inasmuch as these single member companies are advantageous there are also several disadvantages that may hinder its growth.