Why some people feel the rain while others just get wet

“Life is one big road with lots of signs. So when you are riding through the ruts, don’t complicate your mind. Flee from hate, mischief and jealousy. Don’t bury your thoughts, put your vision to reality, wake up and live.” – Bob Marley.

Troubles and challenges are like the rain and the storm, they would pass, but they would eventually come again. You can try but they would not go away, especially when you are trying to wait for the storm to pass by, wait for the perfect moment, to do the perfect task, and the perfect way. If you are one of those, then gear up for some disappointment. Life is not a problem to be solved, but a reality to be experienced.

Life is all about looking at things in the perspective, taking charge of situations and marching ahead. And yet, many do not look at life in that perspective.

So what is the big deal about feeling the rain and just getting wet? It is the attitude with which you lead your life — rain or shine. You can fret about a million things that are or are not in your control, or you can just decide to seize the opportunity to make the most of what life decided to throw at you or pass on to you.

Being aware and mindful of your situation helps you see the opportunities that lie ahead of you or just helps you deal with the situation in a more practical and pragmatic way.

A Chinese farmer gets a horse, which soon runs away. A neighbour says, “That’s bad news.” The farmer replies, “Good news, bad news, who can say?” The horse comes back and brings another horse with him. Good news, you might say.

The farmer gives the second horse to his son, who rides it, then is thrown and badly breaks his leg. “So sorry for your bad news,” says the concerned neighbour. “Good news, bad news, who can say?” the farmer replies.

In a week or so, the emperor’s men come and take every able-bodied young man to fight in a war. The farmer’s son is spared. Good news, of course.

Stories like these — whether factual or fictional — put a lot of things about life in perspective. When it rains, enjoy the rain; when it shines enjoy the shine. Do not get upset or affected adversely with situations in life, do not look at things from the lens of gloom and despair. Every situation in life is meant to help you grow stronger or wiser. Most people I have met have had a fair share of stories to share, when they had almost given up hope and yet things somehow beautifully turned up into opportunities when they persisted and did not give up. I have a very dear friend who suffered with cancer, went through a series of treatment and was almost giving up on any hope of coming out of it. She had two choices to make, to drown in the ocean of disappointment that life offered her, or to see life in a whole new different way. And gladly she made the latter as her choice.

Soon she realised that cancer could only strip her of all other petty concerns in her life and when she realised she has no other way but to go through it, she started to focus on so many other things in life, her own health which she neglected for very many years, her interests (she makes absolutely stunning hand bags, purses, adorable home decoration stuff etc.), which she had given up for the sake of work and family, her family and the friendship and love in her life.

Cancer, the otherwise deadly disease, opened up a whole new dimension and chapter in her life. Thankfully she came out of it successfully and is leading a healthier, happier and a happening life. She is one incredible story of not getting depressed of getting wet in the rain, but of having felt the rain.

Eckhart Tolle says: “When you find yourself in any situation that makes you unhappy or miserable, do one of these things – remove yourself from the situation, change it or accept it totally. If you want to take responsibility for your life, you must choose from one of these three options and you must choose now. Then accept the consequences, no excuses and no negativity. No psychic pollution.”

When it rains in life, remember these five things:

1. When we are no longer able to change the situation, we are challenged to change our lives; if you decide to change it to the better, positive results follow.

2. You may not be able to control every situation, and its outcome, but you can control your attitude towards it and how you deal with it.