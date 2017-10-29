Home Why succession planning is key to the stability of institutions

Firms and political parties should have succession plans in place so that their vision is not lost. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya’s corporate and political scenes have witnessed a lot of changes in leadership with varied reasons for the changes.

Some of the exits in leadership are due to expiry of tenure. Others are due to termination where shareholders feel that the leaders they put in place do not have capacity to manage the organisation.

While in some other cases, changes in leadership are caused by resignations where the exiting leader does not desire to continue managing the organisation for a varied number of reasons.

I will cite the recent case where Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Commissioner Roselyn Akombe resigned just days to the repeat presidential election citing a number of reasons.

The frequent exits of leaders and managers in businesses, political parties, national institutions and even religious institutions, calls for proper succession planning to avoid disruptions that may threaten the very survival of the institutions. Often, institutions find themselves in a period of uncertainty when a leader suddenly exits without a proper succession plan in place.

Experts advice current leaders to begin identifying and developing potential next generation leaders who would take over in the event of an exit.

Some call it mentorship, but succession planning is much more than mentorship, it entails an intricate process of identifying a successor or pool of successors and developing them in order to replace exiting leaders at the right time.

It is really not about the new leaders carrying the mantle of the exiting leaders, but rather about the new leaders carrying the vision of the institution.

Therefore, a succession plan must be based on the institution’s vision and strategic plan otherwise it may disrupt the institution. In choosing a successor managers look at several things in the potential successor, but what should be of prime importance is ability to carry on the institution’s vision.

Succession planning is important no matter the type of institution in question. It is as necessary for the business sector as it is for political parties.

Political parties and leaders should have succession plans in place so that their vision is not lost. It is necessary in our national institutions.