Why tolling is the way to go in Kenya infrastructure modernisation plan

The government plans to re-introduce toll charges (user fees) on major roads towards the end of next year, arguing that the current tax collections are insufficient for road maintenance and expansion.

The tolling system was phased out in the 1980s and replaced with road maintenance levy that is charged at the fuel pump.

The idea of re-introducing the road user fee while retaining the fuel levy has been sharply criticised as amounting double taxation since motorists already pay Sh18 for every litre of petrol and diesel which goes towards road maintenance.

Five roads have been earmarked for tolling, including Thika Road, the Southern Bypass, the Nairobi-Mombasa highway, the second Nyali Bridge and the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit highway.

The government plans to implement the tolling in partnership with private investors who will finance the expansion and maintenance of the roads and later charge user fees to recoup their investment and make a profit.

The Business Daily had a chat with Infrastructure principal secretary John Mosonik on the issue:

Why do you want to introduce toll charges on major roads?

The main reason is to generate cash needed to modernise our roads faster even with shortfalls in our budget.

This year, our budgetary allocation for all infrastructure projects is about Sh140 billion against an annual demand of Sh400 billion.

With this in mind, notice that only 14,000 kilometres or eight per cent of our total road network is tarmacked since independence (in 1963). (Kenya’s road network is 161,000 km).

Cash shortfall has been a major impediment over the years. This has now prompted us to explore various aspects of financing to accelerate development of new roads and upgrade of existing ones.

The government in July raised the fuel levy by Sh6 to Sh18 per litre of petrol and diesel to address the cash shortfall in roads upgrade. Is the additional toll fee justified?

First, the fuel levy is strictly for road maintenance. It does not generate new capital for development of new roads. In any case, even if we were to put it to this use, it would not be enough.

The total revenue coming from the fuel levy is only Sh50 billion per year, far below the Sh400 billion needed.