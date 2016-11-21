Why working capital missteps give companies cash nightmare

Home

Chief finance officers need to trace the source of the liquidity woes. Is it poor collections or keeping obsolete inventory? PHOTO | FILE

Companies in Kenya facing liquidity challenges need to lay greater emphasis on managing of working capital.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Chief finance officers need to learn the skill of managing short-term investment and financing of companies with the goal of having adequate cash flows for operations and productive use of resources.

They need to focus on managing the drags on liquidity such as delay in collecting cash from customers and keeping obsolete inventory.

The two forces tend to increase the current assets which may not be easily converted to cash. The management also needs to assess how they are paying creditors. If too early, they may have low cash for daily operations.

The shareholders during the annual general meetings need to ask managers to explain the management of working capital.

At all times, the current assets should be twice the current liabilities and this information needs to be disclosed in the notes to the financial statements under the liquidity risk management and credit risk management section.

The analysis of financial reports for the companies facing financial difficulties reveal poor disclosures relating to working capital management. Companies need to file an ageing analysis of trade receivables covering three months.

Those trade receivables of more than 90 days need to be interrogated as the chance of becoming bad debt increases.

External auditors need to pay emphasis to trade receivables and trade payables which are older than 90 days and seek proper explanation.

The management needs to also control accuracy and security of accounts receivables records. The amounts disclosed in the books of the company need to be confirmed through debtor confirmations to eliminate ghost debtors.

The management need to evaluate working capital effectiveness of their company based on its operating and cash conversion cycles, and compare their effectiveness with that of peer companies.

This will enable them to note any anomaly early and be able to effectively correct the situation. The management needs to disclose operating and cash conversion cycles in their audited accounts for the shareholders to be able to determine their effectiveness and efficiency in use of cash.

The management should be composed of people who are strategic planners with a good understanding of the mission and vision of their organisation.

There is a need for a balance between capital expenditure and current expenditure.