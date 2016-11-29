Why your suicidal relative needs professional help

Home

Illness should not be used to explain erratic behaviours of young adults today because they mature in their late 30s. PHOTO | FILE

My nephew is HIV positive. At 25, he still threatens that he will commit suicide, especially when he doesn’t get his way. My greatest fear is not even the suicide. I think we are raising a very demanding social misfit. He will get into the real world thinking that he has to get all he wants in life.

In your question, I can almost see the pain and anguish in your face. It is clear that you now put this question to us because you believe the young man needs help of a psychological nature. As you will see shortly, you are more right in this regard than you might think.

Your question has two important threads. The first relates to HIV, the other to suicide. In the case of your nephew, you see a link and you would like us to deal with the two conditions.

A recent study in Kenya has revealed the alarming statistics related to HIV prevalence, in young people. It is clear that young men and women are at greatest danger of contracting HIV.

Leaving aside the fact that they might be more active sexually than those in their 60s, there are other factors that expose the likes of your nephew to infection.

In our attempt to understand some of the factors involved, we must look at the growing adolescent in health and in disease.

At the age of 18, society declares that the individual has become an adult. To confirm adulthood, the person is given an ID, can get a driving licence, vote and legally marry a person of their choice. In law, one is a child one day and the next day is an adult.

As all parents know, there is no such overnight transition, and not only do different people mature at different rates, different aspects of maturity manifest themselves in different people at different times.

A recent BBC series looked at the boundaries of adolescence, and concluded that over time, this concept is evolving towards the age of 30 and beyond. Maturity is taking longer to be achieved.

I do not know how old you are, but you sound like one of those people who went out to fend for yourself from a young age. Whether you like it or not, more and more people continue to behave like adolescents of your past in their late 20s.

In this respect, men are still in school at 25, staying with parents and throwing the kind of tantrums that I can see your nephew throwing each time he is asked to get up and clean his room.

There are many theories that seek to explain this observation. One of them is the reality that the world we live in is becoming more and more complex. Let me explain.

In the 1920s and 30s, Standard Six graduates were ready to go to teacher training. Many did and became distinguished teachers. Former President Moi is one such example.

By the 40s, one had to go to high school to be trained as a top-end teacher. By Form Two many famous teachers left formal school and became some of the top tutors of their generation.