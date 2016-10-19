Wilderness Safaris raises Sh3.5bn with eye on Kenyan firm

Money Markets

Botswana based multi-national ecotourism company Wilderness Safaris, which operates close to 40 luxury safari camps across eight African countries, has raised a $35 million (Sh3.5 billion) bilateral loan to buy an ecotourism company in Kenya.

“In addition to reinvestment into flagship properties in Botswana and Namibia, the proceeds of this loan will be used for expansion across African markets such as Kenya and Rwanda,” said Wilderness Safaris chief executive Keith Vincent.

“This is in line with our group’s strategic vision, which is to invest in African tourism markets which offer authentic wildlife and safari experiences and where we feel our ecotourism model can have positive conservation and community impacts.”