Yellow Pages Kenya charts new course to meet clients’ needs

Global business directory, Yellow Pages, has relaunched its Kenyan website after 16 years in a bid to improve customer experience which is key to maintaining market position as consumers’ needs change.

“Brands need to stay relevant to their target market, to keep up with the times and keep pace with changing customer needs such as services, accessibility, convenience, choice, changing trends and technology.

“A brand that has become old-fashioned in the eyes of its audience is in danger of stagnation if not already in a state of erosion and loss of market share,” said Lorraine Carter, the CEO of Ireland branding company, Persona Branding and Design, in an article titled, Brand Refreshing and Relaunching.

In this case, Yellow Pages Kenya is looking to address the changing needs of its consumers with a website that makes it easy for them to find information.

“The new website homepage is easy on the eye, providing more information at a glance compared to the previous website. It allows users to instantly find what they are looking for, the client research page is also more friendly, organised and less scattered,” said Pedro Gomes, the Yellow Pages Kenya, Chief Executive during its launch.

However, in order for a brand to really benefit from relaunching, market research is key.

“How much do you know about your current and prospective customers; needs, wants, loves, hates or behaviours? They should be front of mind when creating new solutions and revitalising old ones too. They are the ultimate litmus test for a brand relaunch,” said Ms Carter in her article.

Consider the case of skin care company, Nivea. In 2008, it decided to relaunch its male products as Nivea Men in a bid to claim more market share in the category.

“Nivea for men conducted an evaluation of the business; the brand’s position and the state of the market so that it knows what male customers wanted and what competitor products existed,” a case study published by The Times reported.

“But as well as targeting the male consumer, women were also an important target market because they often buy male grooming products for their partners as well as helping them choose which products to buy.”

With the information gathered, it was able to set specific targets for increasing sales, growing market share and improving its brand image.

After the re-launch its male skincare products overall sales grew by almost 20 per cent and it was named the best skincare range product by UK men’s lifestyle magazine, FHM, as voted for by consumers that same year.

However, a brand’s success is not guaranteed after relaunch because it depends on how the market will react to the new product offering.

“The change, to whatever degree, affects a change in the minds of the target market in terms of their perceptions of the brand,” said Ms Carter.