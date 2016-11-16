Yellow Pages adopts new digital strategy to retain, gain customers

Magazines

Two decades ago, the bulky Yellow Pages directory was a must-have in most offices. Today, most of the information one needs is on the Internet and the business directory is threatened by obscurity.

Kenya Postel Directories, the company that manages the Yellow Pages brand in Kenya, is betting on a new digital strategy to retain old clients and draw in entirely new businesses eager to be discovered.

The company has partnered with Huduma Kenya and consultancy firm Deloitte to generate content for its newly launched website.

The rationale is that the information will result in more clicks, drawing ever more eyes to the businesses that advertise and list their information on the website.

“We have to realise that our traditional business is in decline. With the new site we are bringing back on board old clients and bringing in new ones,” said Kenya Postel managing director Pedro Gomes.

Huduma Kenya will post information and forms about its services on the Yellow Pages site while Deloitte is expected to generate content on tax law in Kenya. Through these partnerships, Yellow Pages expects to draw in two million unique visitors next year. Over the last decade, the company has been diversifying the platforms it uses.

Currently, business contacts can be provided via SMS, on the company’s mobile application, or online.

Nevertheless, printed directories still account for the bulk of the Yellow Pages business. Up to 300,000 are printed each year and distributed across the country, earning 80 per cent of the company’s Sh306 million revenue in 2016.

The resilience of the business is partly due to a deal to distribute a directory to every single Telkom Kenya fixed line.

With the new digital strategy, the company hopes to double revenue by the end of next year.

On the web, the company will face competition from numerous business directories that have cropped up with increased Internet use.

The e-commerce and classifieds market has become segmented with companies setting up new sites to target specific niche sectors.

Under the Jumia brand, for instance, are sites targeting the real estate, automotive, food and general merchandise markets. Yellow Pages operations in Cape Verde, Sao Tome and Principe, and Angola also launched new sites yesterday.