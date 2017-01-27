Yony Waite’s art of ‘controlled accident’

Magazines

A painting of the Nairobi National Park from the front porch of Yony Waite’s Athi River ranch. PHOTO | MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

She’s the grand dame of contemporary Kenyan art, the co-founder (with the late Robin Anderson and David Hart) of the acclaimed (now defunct) Gallery Watatu and without doubt, she is the most long-standing Kenyan-American painter around, having arrived shortly before the country gained Independence in 1963.

Yony Waite’s “Controlled Accidents” exhibition that opened recently (January 18) at Polka Dot Gallery in Karen confirmed that this illustrious artist is still going strong. So much so that not all her artworks (most of which were created in the last year) can actually fit into the Polka Dot, one of Nairobi’s new art galleries.

But gallerist Lara Ray says that is no problem since she’ll simply rotate some of Yony’s art so the show will expose most of her newest works before the exhibition ends on February 15.

Fortunately, what does fit in (and outside) the gallery are Yony’s panoramic paintings, views of Nairobi National Park as seen from the front porch of her makuti-roofed cottage out at her family’s Athi River ranch.

One artwork that definitely does not fit inside the gallery is a comfy sofa given to her by a friend after a fluke fire in 2013 destroyed her first Athi cottage and studio gallery which had been filled with an exquisite array of paintings practically all of which were consumed in the fire.

Yony’s treated the sofa (including the cushions) as if it were a canvas on which she has painted a beautiful reclining nude!

Painting furniture

It’s not the first time that she’s painted furniture. In her last two exhibitions, (one at Nairobi National Museum in 2015, the other the following year at One Off Gallery) it was the furniture that most emphatically revealed Yony as the inspired artist who can paint, print or draw on any medium, be it paper, canvas, upholstery or wood.

At the Polka Dot, one will also see the woman’s versatility since her subjects range from wildebeests, rhino, zebra and a bull branded with a “campaign for nuclear disarmament” logo to Lamu street scenes and intricate Swahili designs to North American trees and Nairobi street children. What’s more, her work comes in all sizes and shapes so that one cannot help being in awe of this woman who does not simply paint, draw and print beautiful images.

She’s also got a deep-seated political sensibility, especially as it pertains to environmental concerns. One can see it in her branded bull. It’s also apparent in the landscape paintings that she symbolically shredded, but then reassembled by bonding the pieces back together with gold-leaf paint.

Shredding her art suggests that she meant to mimic what’s currently being done to destroy Mother Earth for short-sighted material gain. But then, I imagine the reassembling of her work is also meant to imply there still might be a shred of hope that the planet can be saved, but only if conscientious steps are taken sooner rather than later.

Her show is a definite chiaroscuro mix of light and shadow, black and white like her Athi River landscapes. Even the title of her show “Controlled Accidents” suggests an antithetical contrast since by definition, accidents cannot be controlled, except perhaps by an artist like Yony who believes “there are no mistakes (accidents) in life and art, only results you did not expect.”

One series in her show illustrates that attitude beautifully. She calls it “pyro-graphic art” since inadvertently, three charcoal sketches of nudes that she’d drawn during a Life Drawing class at Polka Dot, got tossed into a post-Christmas fire.

Explaining her story, Yony said she did not have festive paper to wrap her Christmas gifts, so she used the paper on which she’d sketched the nudes to wrap her presents.