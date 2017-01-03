You are too precious to sell yourself for a song

Magazines

“A meaningful life is not about being rich, being popular, being highly educated or being perfect. It is about being real, being humble, being strong, being able to share ourselves and touch the lives of others. It is only then that we could have a full, happy and contented life.”

A little boy went to his old grandpa and asked, “What’s the value of life?” The grandpa gave him one stone and said, “Find out the value of this stone, but don’t sell it.”

The boy took the stone to an orange seller and asked him what its cost would be.

The trader saw the shiny stone and said, “You can take 12 oranges and give me the stone.” The boy apologised and said that the grandpa has asked him not to sell it.

He went ahead and found a vegetable seller, who offered one sack of potatoes to get the stone. The boy said he can’t sell it.

Further ahead, a jeweler saw the stone under a lens and said, “I’ll give you Sh1 million for this stone.” When the boy shook his head, the jeweler said, “Alright, alright, take two 24 karat gold necklaces, but give me the stone.” The boy explained that he can’t sell.

Further ahead, the boy saw a precious stone’s shop and asked the seller the value of this stone. When the precious stone’s seller saw the big ruby, he lay down a red cloth and put the ruby on it.

Then he walked in circles around the ruby and bent down and touched his head in front of the ruby. “From where did you bring this priceless ruby from?” he asked. “Even if I sell the whole world, and my life, I won’t be able to purchase this priceless stone.”

Value of life

Stunned and confused, the boy returned to the grandpa and told him what had happened.

“Now tell me what is the value of life, grandpa?” Grandpa said, “The answers you got from the orange seller, the vegetable person, the jeweler and the precious stone’s seller explain the value of our life.

You may be a precious stone, even priceless, but, people will value you based on their financial status, their level of information, their belief in you, their motive behind entertaining you, their ambition, and their risk-taking ability. But don’t fear, you will surely find someone who will discern your true value.”

As we welcome a whole new fresh 2017, it is but natural to think of all the good memories and the distasteful experiences that we accumulated over the whole of 2016.

Introspection is the way to declutter your mind and soul of the experiences and in doing so we need to recall that, “No one is in control of your happiness but yourself; therefore, you have the power to change anything about yourself for your life that you want to change.”

When you look at life from this perspective, you no longer take life for granted and you start realising that you are the most precious thing in your own life. We live once and in this one opportunity it is up to us and our choice how well we live.

When you set some ground rules in your life, you suddenly realise how your life is affected by the choices you make. Go ahead and start defining some of these in your life:

Respect yourself: Remember, if you don’t, others won’t either.