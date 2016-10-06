You need a wealth manager to avoid riches to rags path

Magazines

Imagine you’ve made a fortune worth millions of shillings. Now, imagine that by the time your grandchildren become adults, it’s all gone. Seem familiar?

We have heard stories about people who work hard for a better living and then years down the line cannot get anyone to believe that they were once swimming in riches.

Many families belong to the infamous group of the rags to riches and back, because over the years they pay very little attention to their finances when their careers or businesses are flourishing.

Investment analysts say it is a combination of bad decisions, bad luck, debt and overindulgent spending.

Careless investments

Financial literacy in Kenya is quite low and it does not only affect those with limited resources but also the wealthy. The main challenge is the lack of trust in personal financial advisors and secrecy in investments.

“Kenya has low levels of uptake of professional investment advisory despite the market having players in the investment industry. The problem has been compounded by the secrecy that shrouds investments among Kenyans,” Britam Investments said in a statement.

This has seen many make careless investments without seeking expert’s advice.

Patrick Keta, the head of personal banking at Ecobank Kenya, said most Kenyans come up with business ideas that are not sustainable and only approach banks for loans without first seeking advice on whether the ventures are viable.

“If you really want to invest you have to approach your bank prepared for any answer and not just approach a financial advisor to get an opinion to justify your plan. Approach them and ask if there is a business case, if there is none, avoid the loan,” he said.

Mr Keta said it is very easy for one to borrow money and quickly turn into a bad debtor especially by choosing the wrong businesses to invest in.

Cytonn Investments said that flooded with numerous examples of how slippery the shilling can be, it is important for investors, both retail and the high net-worth investors (HNWIs) to understand the investment options available and maximise on the returns.

“The primary step towards achieving financial independence is to walk with an experienced and a trusted financial advisor in the path towards growing wealth,” Cytonn said in a statement.

Bargain loan

The need for financial advisor has never been more important given the current financial ecosystem where the fine print of contracts including for a basic bank account, will determine what the market will have to offer.

A financial advisor may be the difference between you earning seven per cent on your money saved in a bank or being drained by levies and charges.

Sanlam Investments’ wealth managers said you do not have to be rich to draw up a financial plan.

Even with your current salary, you can map out what you want to achieve in the short run and what you want to achieve in the future, then get help on financing your goals.