You should always strive to turn your life into a good story

“Not everyone will understand your journey. That’s fine It’s not their journey to make sense of yours. Your life is your story. You write your story by the choices you make. You never know if they are right or wrong. Those moments of decision are difficult.”

A 24-year-old man was looking out of the train window when he shouted, “Dad, look. The trees are going behind!” His father smiled warmly and patted him.

A couple seated nearby and slightly older than the man gave the man pity looks when he suddenly exclaimed again, “Dad, look. The clouds are running with us!” And this went on for a while.

Every few minutes the man would spot something very obvious and shout out loud. At this point, the couple couldn’t resist and asked the old man, “Why don’t you take your son to a good doctor?” The old man smiled and replied, “I did and we are just coming from the hospital. My son was blind for the past 22 years and he just got his sight yesterday.’’

“Every single person on the planet has a story. Don’t judge people before you truly know them. The truth might surprise you.”

Life is an open book full of blank pages where you write your story as you go. If you don’t turn your life into a good story, you will just remain a small part of somebody else’s story and the choice is up to you where you want to be.

It is a myth that only the rich and the successful have inspiring stories to tell. It’s just that our minds are so tuned to listening to their stories.

This past weekend, I had the good opportunity of listening to some incredible stories from over 100 masons who graduated from a Kuza Skills Development Programme for Masons.

Over 100 smartly dressed masons walking out of the Kuza Innovation centre with certificates in hand and pride in the mind was a picture worth a frame and a story worth millions.

And I stand humbled today, drawing inspiration from their stories, drawing lessons of life from their stories, each one to their own success and each one to their own life.

Your life is a story, what’s done is done. Where it goes from here, is totally up to you. Write your own ending: Bill Gates famously said, “It’s not your fault if you were not born rich.

But it’s totally your fault if you die poor. Don’t fret and complain about why and how things don’t happen in your life, take as much as you can into your control, work towards making your life totally worth your story.

When writing the story of your life, don’t let anyone else hold the pen: The best chapters of your life are those in which you realise that you are in control of your own destiny.

When you are the author of your story, you have the power to say, “This is not how my story is going to end.”