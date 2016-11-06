You too can become someone’s coach, here’s how to go about it

Home

Coaching anyone is an honour — an indication that your mentee respects, trusts and values your input. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

Everybody needs a coach but that doesn’t mean that everyone will engage one. You should be able to coach others even without formal training, especially if you have special expertise on a particular subject.

Most people have a rough idea of what they want and this is as good a starting point as any. Once a person articulates what he or she wants, your job as the coach becomes more focused. Here are a few pointers.

To begin with, coaching anyone is an honour — an indication that your participant respects, trusts and values your input.

It is a vote of confidence in you as a growth-oriented objective person and professional. It is crucial to bear in mind that coaching is a highly confidential relationship.

A coaching partnership is an agreement that must not in any way be treated as casual, flippant or inconsequential relationship.

Being in a coaching relationship is a vulnerable situation for your participant. All feedback is to be handled with maturity, dignity to your participant and utmost confidentiality at all times.

The partnership is based on the assumption and expectation that you are interested in enabling your participant’s growth and success.

It is an opportunity to provide objective, balanced and unbiased feedback for your participant’s continued personal and professional success.

Finally, coaching is an opportunity for you to better know and understand your participant resulting in greater cooperation and collaboration in your relationship with your participant.

Coaching is not a time to belittle your participant’s actions or in-actions in any way. It is not an opportunity to brag about your accomplishments as the coach. Coaching is not an opportunity to make your participant beholden to you.

Again, coaching is a highly confidential affair. It is not an opportunity to broadcast your participant’s areas of improvement, plans or failures outside of the partnership however well-meaning you may deem it.

It is not an opportunity to settle scores against, bully or in any way boss your participant around.

Optimum outcomes

It is not an opportunity to become overly familiar with your participant or in an way take advantage of his or her vulnerability.