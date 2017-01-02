Product innovation: Your brand’s best bet to regain lost market leadership

Magazines

An attendant fuels a vehicle at a fuel station Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

Oil marketer Total Kenya has launched a new range of fuels in a move that could see it recover the 1.3 per cent loss of its market share to smaller distributors as reported by the Petroleum Institute of East Africa.

“Total Excellium (for both petrol and diesel engines) contains detergents which clean the sensitive engine parts such as injectors and intake valves. It contributes to a reduction in polluting emissions, by improving running of the engine which protects our environment. Additionally, Total Excellium additive results in reduced foaming of diesel, especially during filling,” said the company in a statement.

By embracing product innovation, the firm seeks to regain its market share and maintain its market leadership, which stands at 16.7 per cent, as evidence shows that brands that lose this top spot rarely recover it.

“Market share leadership is a strategic imperative at many leading companies and so that is why they should fight hard to retain it, because once it is lost, it is nearly always permanent,” reads research paper Long-Term Market Leadership Persistence: Baselines, Economic Conditions, and Category Types published by the Marketing Science Institute, which specialises in marketing theory and business practice research.

The researchers conducted a search of archival records to compile a dataset of market share leaders in 125 consumer products from 1921 to 2010 as well as a second study that analysed the quarterly positions in 883 consumer product categories from 2003 to 2008.

They observed that 66 per cent of the companies that were market leaders for a long period continuously innovated their products to meet consumer needs. They also found that only four per cent of the companies that were replaced by a different company ever reclaimed the top spot.

“When brands lose their leading status, they typically have very limited time in which to reclaim it, that is why few companies are able to get back on top after just three quarters below the leader. Also, losing the top spot does not mean a company will settle into a close second, the gap in market share between the top two brands on average, after ceding the first place, was found to be more than 10 per cent,” said the researchers.

For Total Kenya, it is seeking to widen the gap between its close second competitor Vivo Kenya, which has 16.6 per cent market share, and get back customers with its latest product innovations.

One brand that embraced this strategy and regained its lost market share was global nutrition company, Nestle. Last year, sales of its instant noodle brand, Maggi, were affected in India following a ban in the country, but in November, it relaunched after five months.

In that month it managed to win back 10.9 per cent of the market share. But it later introduced 25 new products, entering into different categories by targeting its ‘lost’ consumers and new ones. Its market share was 77 per cent before the ban.

In August, it was reported that the company’s product innovation strategy had paid off as it had reclaimed its market leadership position, achieving a 57.1 per cent share of the instant noodle market in India.

“Growth in the India market turned positive due to good progress with the Maggi noodle relaunch and favourable comparables. We regained a leading market share position,” said the company in a statement.

Faced with this evidence, Kenya’s leading brands that embrace product innovation as a marketing strategy stand the best chance of keeping close competitors at bay and maintaining their top spot.