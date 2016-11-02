Youth Enterprise Development Fund board appoints new CEO

Politics and policy

Youth Enterprise Development Fund chair Ronald Osumba. He said Mr Arabu scored the highest marks during the recruitment process. PHOTO | FILE

The Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDF) board has approved the appointment of Josiah Moriasi Arabu as the new chief executive officer for the next three years.

YEDF board chairman, Ronald Osumba, said on Wednesday that Mr Arabu scored the highest marks during the recruitment.

The hiring process took a period of four months.

The board said it was impressed with Mr Arabu’s extensive knowledge on corporate governance, performance management, human relations and development, change management, investment, project monitoring and evaluation.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Arabu worked at the Lake Victoria South Water Services Board for seven years rising through the ranks to become the chief manager in charge of corporate planning.

He holds a Bachelor of Education and Human Resources degree from Egerton University, an MBA in Management and Finance from Kenyatta University and is currently pursuing a PhD in Business Administration, Management and Finance at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

Served as lecturer

The new CEO has also served as a lecturer at various universities and at the Kenya Institute of Bankers.

Mr Arabu takes over from Ms Catherine Namuye who left amid a raging feud over Sh180 million that went missing from the fund.

Ms Namuye reportedly blamed her seniors for compelling her to pay the money to Quorandum Limited, in an unprocedural move.