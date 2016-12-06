Youth stubbornness may be linked to attention disorder

Home

Over-protecting your child may lead to obsessional traits and lack of interest in learning. PHOTO | FILE

Despite taking my daughter to boarding schools all the way from primary school, buying her books and giving her time and space for reading, she has little interest in studying.

She is now in Form Three and spends hours listening to music and on social media sites (she knows virtually every celebrity). She says books make her sleepy after barely an hour of reading.

In school she wants to spend a lot of time playing. As middle-class parents, we tell her she has to rely on herself in future. She is our only child. What do we do about her?

Towards the end of last year we saw a 13-year-old girl who, like your daughter, was an only child. She was, her parents confessed, a pure accident. They were both in their 50s and she was born several years after they had given up ever having a child.

They told us that they had spent millions of shillings on fertility experts and had given up. When her monthly periods failed to come, the couple discussed the matter and agreed that menopause had come early.

Life went on for a while but then, came morning sickness, so common in early pregnancy. Again menopause took the blame and life went on as usual.

When she eventually visited her GP on account of swelling legs and increasing tiredness, she could not believe the results of the pregnancy test.

She went for an ultra sound the following day with her husband. She was in her fourth month of pregnancy!

Although no complications were evident, she decided to take unpaid leave to “make sure” that nothing goes wrong with the “pregnancy”. So precious was this pregnancy that the baby got the name before she was born.

To their surprise and joy, Precious was born naturally and was perfectly formed. That, was to be the beginning of the problems for this baby girl and the parents. So precious was the baby that special care had to be provided.

In addition to a full-time nurse — who took the baby’s temperature three times a day — there were two live-in maids. As the baby grew the levels of hygiene in the house was maintained, using all manner of disinfectants.

Needless to say, her room was all white to make sure that no dirt hid in the room.

In addition to all this “care”, strict rules were put in place about visiting the couple who may touch the baby.

