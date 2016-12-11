Zep-Re selects insider Murera as chief executive

Money Markets

Regional reinsurer Zep-Re has turned in-house for a new managing director, appointing Hope Murera.

Mrs Murera has worked with Zep-Re for the last 14 years and will be taking over from Rajni Varia next month.

The Nairobi-based reinsurance firm is owned by a mix of private firms, sovereign wealth funds and governments in the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa).

Under Mr Rajni’s tenure, it has expanded footprint within Africa and the Indian-sub-continent, a strategy that Mrs Murera will be tasked with continuing. “I look forward to develop the Zep-Re brand across Africa and beyond. I look forward to develop and implement the Zep-Re strategy and lead the company towards the next phase of growth,” said Mrs Murera in a statement.

A Makerere-trained lawyer, Mrs Murera has an MBA from IMD International Switzerland and over two decades of experience in the insurance sector. For eight years, she was the managing director of Sanarwa Rwanda and has previously served on the Zep-Re board.

Mr Rajni has been Zep-Re’s managing director since 2008. During his tenure, the company has grown the gross written premium from Sh3.8 billion ($38 million) to a projected Sh14. 3 billion ($140 million) in 2016.