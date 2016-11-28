Zimbabwe rolls out 'surrogate' dollars amid unease

Politics and policy

A picture taken on November 27, 2016 shows a poster advertising the security features of the new Zimbabwean bond notes on a wall of the Harare International Airport on November 27, 2016 in Harare, Zimababwe. AFP PHOTO

HARARE

Zimbabwe on Monday starts issuing "bond notes", its own currency equivalent to the US dollar in a bid to ease critical cash shortages amid widespread fears of a return to hyperinflation.

The crisis-hit southern African country has used multiple foreign currencies, including the greenback since 2009 after a rate of inflation that peaked at 500 billion per cent rendered the Zimbabwe dollar unusable.

The introduction of $2 and $5 bond notes into circulation follows the issuing of bond coins over a year ago to ease shortages of change in smaller denominations.

The country has experienced a severe shortage of US dollar banknotes in recent months which forced President Robert Mugabe's government to print what locals have dubbed "surrogate money".

"Citizens are generally opposed to the introduction of bond notes because they are still smarting from the death of the Zimbabwe dollar, which was abandoned in 2009 due to hyperinflation," said an editorial in the weekly independent newspaper The Standard.

"The government has been arrogant, dismissing those opposed to the surrogate money as unpatriotic.

"As we have warned the government before, a currency can only be sustained through confidence it inspires on the market."

The central bank has launched a media advertising blitz trying to allay people's fears, saying retailers and businesses have agreed to accept the bond notes.

The introduction of bond notes stoked fears of gas shortages over the past week and queues surfaced at some fuel stations.

Panicking drivers

The government sought to calm panicking drivers, saying the country has enough fuel stocks.

"We wish to assure the nation that there is no basis for alleging that the country will go dry in terms of fuel supply," it said in a statement at the weekend.

Depositors will be limited to a maximum withdrawal of $150 a week.