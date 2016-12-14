Dubai Bank’s Zubeidi accused of blackmail in Sh1.1bn suit

Politics and policy

Sudanese businessman Mohammed Fagir, a director of contractor Active Partners Group, has claimed that Dubai Bank founder Hassan Zubeidi blackmailed him into entering a Sh1.1 billion financing deal that is the subject of a court battle between the two.

Mr Fagir claims that a deal that was to see his Active Partners Group (APG) pay Mr Zubeidi Sh1.1 billion was a result of blackmail hence cannot be used to demand the sum.

Mr Zubeidi says in suit papers that he loaned APG the amount to implement an electrification project in South Sudan. The project however failed to take off and APG was awarded Sh4.4 billion in compensation.

The Dubai Bank founder now says APG should refund the Sh1.1 billion he lent the firm in 2010. APG has managed to recover Sh3.4 billion from the South Sudan government, part of which was attained by attaching assets.

APG says Mr Zubeidi convinced South Sudan to let Dubai Bank finance the electrification project. The firm adds that Mr Zubeidi threatened to stop Dubai Bank from releasing any funds to APG if he and an associate called Jalal Hussein were not paid Sh1.1 billion from profits of the project.

But Mr Zubeidi says APG and Mr Fagir have not shown any proof to the court that they were blackmailed into signing any deal with the former Dubai Bank chairman.

“Mr Zubeidi together with Jalal began blackmailing APG in an effort to get APG to pay him and Jalal money to be realised from the project, failure to which Mr Zubeidi made it very clear to me that he would not allow any finance to APG from his bank in his capacity as chairman,” Mr Fagir says.

But Mr Zubeidi insists that Mr Fagir is trying to use courts to evade the implications of a contract he and APG willingly entered into. He says the contract was drafted by APG’s lawyer in Juba.