How SMEs’adoption of technology can raise revenue and improve lives

Construction of the standard gauge railway. The railway will open up opportunities for trade and boost economic growth. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

Productivity isn’t everything, but in the long run it is almost everything. A country’s ability to improve its standard of living over time depends almost entirely on its ability to raise its output per worker,” said American economist Paul Krugman

Kenya should support the vibrant and all-important small and medium enterprise (SME) sector to improve productivity.

SMEs in Africa have been widely acknowledged as the engine of economic growth. They are at the heart of developing countries’

entrepreneurship, the source of most new employment, productive investment, and the basis for growth and poverty reduction.

Kenya is the economic and transport hub of East Africa and our GDP growth has averaged over five per cent for the last seven years.

It has been ranked among lower middle income countries since 2014 when it’s per capita GDP crossed a World Bank threshold.

While Kenya has a growing entrepreneurial middle class, it has failed to solve the 40 per cent unemployment problem while economic development is threatened by weak governance and corruption.

Inadequate infrastructure

Furthermore, inadequate infrastructure continues to hamper Kenya’s efforts to improve its economic growth to the eight to 10 per cent range to meaningfully address poverty and unemployment.

There is good news though. Kenya improved by 21 places (at position 92 out of 190 countries) in the latest Ease of Doing Business ranking by the World Bank.

This may be testimony to the numerous business reforms underway. The following five reforms helped boost Kenya’s ranking: Protecting minority investors, access to electricity; ease of registering property; resolving insolvency; and ease of starting a business. Kenya is well on it’s way to achieving its goal of being number 50 by 2020.

Building the new standard gauge railway connecting Mombasa and Nairobi is expected to be completed in 2017 and will open up opportunities for trade.

While chronic budget deficits have hampered the government’s ability to implement development programmes, the economy is upbeat with many indicators — including foreign exchange reserves, interest rates, inflation, and FDI — moving in the right direction.

Tourism holds a significant place in Kenya’s economy. A number of recent incidents had negative effects on international tourism earnings but the sector is starting to recover.