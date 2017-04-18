Opinion & Analysis Useful creatives data for policy, funding

A study by EY found that in 2013 creative industries employ one per cent of the world’s workforce. FILE PHOTO

Creative industries have begun to take their place as a significant sector in the Kenyan economy.

However, investors, lenders, entrepreneurs and other intermediaries must target this sector now and help creative businesses achieve their full potential or Kenya will miss the bus entirely.

The UN says creative industries “are at the crossroads of the arts, culture, business and technology.”

These activities require intense creative input and they earn income through trade and royalties. They include publishing, advertising, media, music, design (fashion and others), performance and visual arts.

A study by EY found that in 2013 the creative industries globally generated revenues equivalent to three per cent of the world’s GDP, higher than the telecoms industry.

The study also revealed that the creative industries employ one per cent of the world’s workforce.

The World Intellectual Property Organisation estimates that Kenya’s creative economy contributed 5.3 per cent of the country’s GDP in 2007.

Taking data on the general consumer market as a proxy for the creative industry market, it is reasonable to estimate that the market for creative goods in Kenya is on the rise. A 2016 Nielsen report placed Kenya second in Africa’s consumer market in terms of growth potential.

The creative industries have the potential to create employment for growing numbers of youth, generate income and increase export earnings.

The African Development Bank is investing in fashion, film and food industries over the next decade to create 25 million jobs.

Government policies that encourage the production and trade of creative goods are essential.