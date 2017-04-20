Opinion & Analysis How Internet in Kenya shapes lives today, tomorrow

The use of the Internet in Kenya can certainly change key sectors for the better. file photo | nmg

After a century of using taxis the way we have always known, something new and sensational arrived on the scene that totally disrupted the way humans have used that transport convenience.

Suddenly, you could hail your taxi, not by waving your hands frantically, but by tapping an icon on your phone from the comfort of your home, office or anywhere with phone coverage. As with all new changes, there was resistance.

The resistance was real; we experienced raw violence in Nairobi, and even law suits in other countries.

But as French writer and poet Victor Hugo wrote, no force on earth can stop an idea whose time has come.

The Internet has brought the taxi rank to our mobile phones and everywhere we take our mobile phones.

The journey started with the Uber revolution and Little, a home-grown innovation available in Nairobi and Mombasa.

Today, it’s not just about taxies. We have smart TVs with the capacity to connect to the Internet.

We have smart fridges that track the products stored in there and to determine what needs to be replenished.

We have smart watches that can track and analyse our heartbeats and other healthy lifestyle indicators like how many steps we walked in a day. We have the Internet of Everything, that makes our homes smarter and our lives simpler.

Undoubtedly, the Internet has created opportunities for humans to find new, easier, cheaper and more convenient ways of doing what we have always done.

The older generation understand mail to mean something that comes through the letterbox; the new generation only knows that which comes through the computer.

Kenya is one of the nations that leads the way in Africa. At Safaricom #ticker:SCOM we clearly see the potential held by the Internet to transform lives.

The use of the Internet in Kenya can certainly change a number of key sectors for the better.

For one, it is a foregone conclusion that the availability of the Internet makes it easier and faster for children to learn. The Internet also makes commerce easier, faster and cheaper. One can now purchase goods from a seller virtually anywhere around the world and track its shipping to the door step.

Commerce, agriculture, education, health, lifestyle, entertainment, transport, banking, social connections are all key sectors which are now thriving through the Internet, their traditional models heavily disrupted.

At Safaricom, we continue to drive internet penetration through huge investments in laying fibre optic services and continuous investments in enhancing our network.

Last year, we saw tremendous growth of our 4G network. We now have more than 1,000 masts on 4G. That covers virtually every city and most counties.