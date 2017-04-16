Opinion & Analysis EDITORIAL: Address cost of living to deal with wage demands

Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) chief executive Jacquline Mugo. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenyan employers under their umbrella FKE have warned that the rising minimum wage was pushing the cost of doing business to unacceptable levels.

Indeed, the Federation of Kenya Employers chief executive Jacqueline Mugo has warned that the wage problem was threatening the employers’ plans to create jobs.

The employers are toying with the idea of moving to other locations in Africa like Ethiopia, Egypt, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi and Rwanda where, they say, the minimum wage is as low as Sh5,000, in the case of Kenya’s neighbour Ethiopia. Kenya’s minimum wage stands at Sh12,600, more than double what obtains in Addis and double the rates in Cairo.

The annual cost of doing business index released by the World Bank has consistently warned Nairobi that it was not doing well in terms of finer details like taxation, business registration, licensing, cost of power, and the price of labour.

The cost of power has been a thorn in the flesh of manufacturers, for example, who estimate that power constitutes a huge fraction of their costs. This is untenable.

The FKE has raised the alarm just a few weeks to the world celebrating Labour Day, the occasion when, as tradition, Kenyan workers, especially the low cadre ones, are expecting the minimum wage to be increased in tandem with the rising cost of living.

Indeed, President Uhuru Kenyatta has indicated that during this year’s Labour celebrations he would be proposing to the private business to increase the minimum wage.

Ms Mugo, however, has asked the government to address the rising cost of living, saying that is where the problem lies and not the wages.

She says the government will need to reduce the prices of flour, sugar and milk to bearable levels to ease the pressure on consumers. In March, inflation figures rose to 10.28 per cent-- driven by the cost of food-- rising from 9.04 per cent in February.