Opinion & Analysis Anonymity prevents application of rules of war in cyber attacks

In the new world we live in, almost everything relies on the Internet, from banks to hospitals we all depend on the interconnectedness of systems in order to promote efficiency.

The data housed in these systems and devices that we rely on is indispensable, even to the point of being a matter of life and death.

Health records, banking data and the stock market, for instance, are instrumental to a nation and their destruction affects its survival in a big way.

The position of customary international law is that “economic targets…are legitimate military objectives as long as they effectively support military operations, and if attacking them provides a definite military advantage.”

This criterion, though not directly referring to cyberspace, can be helpful in analysing whether certain data or data systems can be attacked.

However, the criterion also requires that one obtains sufficient intelligence before launching an attack and this technically amounts to cyber espionage.

However, the requirement by the law of armed conflict that economic targets must support military operations and in effect, attacking them should result in a definite military advantage requires credible intelligence.

On the one hand, there is the resounding question on whether the ‘attack’ begins at the point of retrieving information for the attack or when the adversary has actually executed malicious code against the opponent.

Cyber-attacks can be executed in the blink of an eye and if a state discovers that there exists cyber espionage activities from a rival it is difficult to state with certainty whether that should be considered an armed attack.

It appears that legitimate attacks cannot be carried out without the use of cyber espionage as it would be unwise to require attacks in cyberspace to conform to the law of armed conflict while simultaneously prohibiting cyber espionage if it is the only way that credible intelligence may be obtained before launching an attack.

The power of cyber operations, unlike kinetic operations, depends on parties masking their identity behind strokes of a keyboard while seeking to dominate the opponents. The nature of kinetic operations is that the rivals’ identities are, in most cases, mutually known.

As such, dominance comes by the wielding of superior force on the opponent in order for the dominated to not only surrender, but to associate the identity of the rival with force and power.

In stark contrast, the effectiveness of cyber-attacks relies on anonymity so that one does not mark themselves as a clear target. Identity is everything in cyberspace and this could be why the most successful cyber-attacks seldom have the wielders claiming responsibility.

Remaining anonymous is part of the arsenal and execution. Thus, no state has officially claimed responsibility of the Stuxnet Worm Attack that was used against the Iranian nuclear facilities at Natanz.

As defined, parties to a conflict may resort to cyber warfare alongside an existing armed conflict which is primarily based on kinetic operations. However, it is also possible that an armed conflict can be waged purely by cyber operations.