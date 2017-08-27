Opinion & Analysis Ban on polythene bags was long overdue

Plastic bags will no longer be used as ban takes effect next week. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Six months ago, I wrote about the ban on plastic bags. Since then there has been robust debate about the rationale and implications of the decision. Finally, after all these debates the ban comes into effect Monday albeit with opposition.

The action is a milestone for the country’s environment agenda. It is testimony to the resilience and determination of the Ministry of Environment and the National Environment Management Agency (Nema).

On this we have to congratulate both government agencies for this action. After many years of debate, proposals it is now time to act.

Environmental management is an important part of the country’s governance agenda. Coming at the start of the new legislative calendar, one hopes that it signals an improved focus on environmental issues.

Even as the implementation starts, it is important to realise that the ban on plastics on its own is not sufficient. The success of the ban is going to lie not just on the pronouncement but also on the efficacy in implementation.

The country has had a comprehensive environmental legislation in Kenya since 1999 when the Environmental Management and Co-ordination Act was enacted.

However, there is mixed feeling as to how effective that legislation has been in ensuring that the country’s environmental challenges are addressed.

To be sure environmental degradation continues to affect the country. With the discovery of extractives over the last few years, the shortcomings of the environmental legislation have come to the fore even much more.

Even as we move to an era of a plastic-free country, we must keep in mind that citizens have been used to plastic bags for many years.

The ban must be accompanied by a robust awareness campaign. Laws are not just about making certain actions illegal and prescribing penal consequences.

For those violating the ban, citizens must be socialised on the dangers of plastic papers and also on the alternatives that are being introduced as a consequence of the ban.

Sometime last month, we were having a conversation with a family friend whose concern was how they would pack and store food in their fridge.

She was used to doing it using plastic bags. I reminded her that there were food containers, which could serve the same purposes. In addition, such containers were recyclable and are consequently friendly to the environment.

Businesses have led opposition to the ban on plastic arguing that the approach is punitive and ineffective. They propose that there are better ways of handling the plastic menace as opposed to the drastic and reactive measure of a ban.

While the coming into effect of the ban means that their voices have been drowned, it is important that we pay attention to their concerns. In the long run, we need all hands on the deck so that the desire of having a healthier ad cleaner country is realised.

The country has just come out of a General Election. Sadly, though the campaigns both at the national and county level did not focus on environmental issues.

With governors being sworn in over the last few days, I hope that several of them will support the ban by taking practical action to rid their counties of plastics.

In addition, they should prioritize solving key environmental challenges facing their regions. In the last county governance, Machakos and Makueni for example took legislative and other steps to resolve the problem of sand harvesting in their counties.

For region where this had been a perennial threat to environmental sustainability, this was bold steps by the respective counties.

The commencement of the ban on plastics must mark a radical shift to our approach to cleaning our environment. It must be followed by focus on other critical environmental hazards.

Last month, my daughter participated in a competition about the priority environmental challenges facing Nairobi County.

She argued that solving those problems required the Governor to be more consultative and responsive. She argued that even as primary school children they have ideas that if listened to could help solve the city’s myriad environmental challenges.